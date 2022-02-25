Morgan Stanley Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

