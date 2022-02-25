Morgan Stanley Buys 651,601 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $40,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,992,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

