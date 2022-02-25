Morgan Stanley Buys 325,534 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $42,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 932,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

