Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $6,998,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.54. 10,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.17 and its 200-day moving average is $267.71. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

