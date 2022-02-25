Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC traded up $6.96 on Friday, hitting $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

