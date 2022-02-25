Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 141,971 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,971 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 150,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $377.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

