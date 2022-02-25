Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

