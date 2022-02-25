Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 123,501 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,965,000 after buying an additional 501,960 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 72.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 497,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

