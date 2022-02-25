Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ GLUE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
