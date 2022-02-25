Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after buying an additional 285,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.