Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $90.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. 98,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,015. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

