Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

