monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in monday.com were worth $43,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $96,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $118,266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,631,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $22,359,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $22,359,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

MNDY opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.99. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $121.96 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.