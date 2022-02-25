Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $61,075.95 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $307.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.34 and its 200 day moving average is $288.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

