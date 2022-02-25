ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.
MODV traded up $12.88 on Friday, hitting $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.68. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.
