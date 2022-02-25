ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.97

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.97 and last traded at $100.22, with a volume of 1327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.51.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.
