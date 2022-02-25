Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

