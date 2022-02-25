MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,833 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

