MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

