MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

