MML Investors Services LLC Buys 148 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 7,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $649.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.89 and a 200 day moving average of $625.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

