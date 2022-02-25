MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.27 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

