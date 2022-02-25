MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 7,427 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

