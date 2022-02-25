Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Down 9.4%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

