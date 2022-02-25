MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $5.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,438.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.63 or 0.06786457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00272436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00784008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00069392 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00384197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00213543 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

