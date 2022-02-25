Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 313,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 517,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

