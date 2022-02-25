Mina (MINA) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $795.91 million and approximately $69.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.22 or 0.06829936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,237.71 or 0.99802192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 387,555,875 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

