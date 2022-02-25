Millennium Management LLC Purchases 206,030 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 567,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 800,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,719.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

