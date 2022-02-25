Millennium Management LLC Has $16.09 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 1,556.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,999 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

