Millennium Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,989 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Coty by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 106,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coty by 1,032.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 393,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

