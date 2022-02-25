Millennium Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 514.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.10.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

