Millennium Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

