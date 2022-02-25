MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 210,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,636. The company has a market cap of $602.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.53. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 132,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,689,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after buying an additional 284,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

