Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.70. 889,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,651,301. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

