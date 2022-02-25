Michael Massaro Sells 8,580 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $240,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $142,311.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

FLYW opened at $26.98 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

