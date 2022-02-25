MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

