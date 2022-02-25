MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

