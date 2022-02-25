MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

