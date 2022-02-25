MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,089,000.
NOBL stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01.
