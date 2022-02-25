Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,651 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $113,103,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 9.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

