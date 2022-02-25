Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,988 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 137.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $2,388,956 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $98.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

