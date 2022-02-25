Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,643 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Post were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of POST stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

