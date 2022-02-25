Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

SAM stock opened at $374.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.60 and a 200-day moving average of $503.37.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

