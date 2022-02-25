Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,183 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,825,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31,901.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 344,531 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

