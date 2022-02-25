Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.0% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,019,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after buying an additional 430,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.82, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VG. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $14,182,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,245,948 shares of company stock worth $25,800,624 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

