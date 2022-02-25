Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.10 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.48) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.59) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.06 ($11.43).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €9.60 ($10.91) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and a P/E ratio of 86.49. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.40 ($10.68) and a twelve month high of €12.70 ($14.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.29 and a 200-day moving average of €11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

