Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.40. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 11,319 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.69%.
About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.