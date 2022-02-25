Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.40. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 11,319 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

