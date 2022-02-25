Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Up 8.4% After Earnings Beat

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.02. Approximately 11,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 287,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

