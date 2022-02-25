Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Up 8.4% After Earnings Beat

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.02. Approximately 11,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 287,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.
The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.
About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.