Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.
Shares of MMSI stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $61.96. 2,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
