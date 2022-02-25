Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $61.96. 2,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.