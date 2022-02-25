MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.15. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

