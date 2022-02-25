MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.81 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI stock traded up $11.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,045.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,386. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,433.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.